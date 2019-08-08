Kashmir decision ‘lightning strike against Constitution and federalism’: Prakash Karat

New Delhi: CPI-M leader Prakash Karat has described the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir and the abolition of Article 370 giving it special status as "a lightning strike against the Constitution and federalism" by the Modi government.

In a signed article in party journal "People's Democracy", Karat said to the government: "They have proceeded to launch a brazen attack on the very existence of Jammu and Kashmir by abolishing the state and dividing it up into two centrally-run Union Territories.

"All this has been done by stealth and by keeping the people of Jammu and Kashmir under confinement and coercion. "Even the manner in which the Presidential Order, the Resolutions and the Bills to annul Article 370 and dismantle the state of Jammu and Kashmir have been done through subterfuge constitutes a fraud on the Constitution," Karat said.

Karat accused the Modi government of violating Article 3, the Constitutional clause which sets out the process for changing existing state boundaries or creating new ones, by not ascertaining the views of the state legislature concerned.