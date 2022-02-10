Kashmir: 3 gunmen loot petrol pump, shrine donation box with Rs 1.59 Lakh

Srinagar: Gunmen looted a petrol pump station while burglars broke open the donation box of a highly revered shrine overnight in Kashmir.

Police sources said three looters carrying pistols took away Rs 1.59 lakh from a petrol pump station in south Kashmir Shopian district overnight.

"Burglars also broke open the donation box at the Peer Dastgeer Sahib shrine in Khanyar area of Srinagar during the night and took away an unknown sum of money," sources said.

FIRs have been registered in both these incidents in the concerned police stations, sources added.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 12:06 PM IST