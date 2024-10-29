 Kasargod Fireworks Accident: Case Filed Against 8 Temple Committee Members For Negligence
Kasargod Fireworks Accident: Case Filed Against 8 Temple Committee Members For Negligence

The injured have been taken to various hospitals in Kasargod, Kannur, and Mangaluru.

Updated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
The Kerala Police filed a case against eight temple committee members under non-bailable sections for conducting fireworks without permission and violating guidelines.

According to the FIR, negligence by the committee members led to a fire in the fireworks storage area.

Kasargod MP Rajmohan Unnithan blamed the police for not being vigilant about the festival. Speaking with news agency ANI on the fire incident that injured over 150 people on Monday night, Unnithan said, "About 154 people have been injured and admitted to different hospitals. This Theyyam festival is a custom of the people of North Malabar... the police were not vigilant about this festival..."

According to reports, eight people are in serious condition and are receiving treatment in hospitals.

Sparks from lit torches likely ignited stored firecrackers, causing a significant explosion that blew off the tin sheet roof. Thousands of devotees had gathered at the temple for the event, marking the start of the Theyyam season.

