e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarwa Chauth special: Ghaziabad man thrashed by wife after being caught shopping with girlfriend | WATCH

Karwa Chauth special: Ghaziabad man thrashed by wife after being caught shopping with girlfriend | WATCH

A video has surfaced on social media wherein a man is seen being thrashed by his wife after he is caught shopping with his girlfriend.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 09:30 PM IST
article-image
Karwa Chauth special: Ghaziabad man thrashed by wife after being caught shopping with girlfriend | South
Follow us on

On the eve of Karwa Chauth when wives fast for the long lives of their husband, a man from Ghaziabad was thrashed by his wife at a local market.

The man was caught red-handed by his wife shopping with his girlfriend. The wife is accompanied by other women one of whom is seen taking the now viral video.

Watch the video here:

The shopkeeper who's shop is seen in the video can be heard shouting 'bahar bahar', asking them to take their matter outside the shop.

The matter then moves outside the shop on the road. Three to four women from the wife's side are seen holding the husband by his collar while the other women beat up the girlfriend.

Watch video here:

The two videos have together garnered over 20,000 views. They were shared by Twitter users Prashant Kumar and Yogesh Tiwari.

RECENT STORIES

Sourav Ganguly claims he has 'bigger' things to do in future after his exit from BCCI

Sourav Ganguly claims he has 'bigger' things to do in future after his exit from BCCI

Mamata Bannerjee slams political parties for making Mahishasura like Mahatama Gandhi

Mamata Bannerjee slams political parties for making Mahishasura like Mahatama Gandhi

IIT Madras showcases cutting-edge projects at ‘IITs R&D Fair’ 2022

IIT Madras showcases cutting-edge projects at ‘IITs R&D Fair’ 2022

Karwa Chauth special: Ghaziabad man thrashed by wife after being caught shopping with girlfriend |...

Karwa Chauth special: Ghaziabad man thrashed by wife after being caught shopping with girlfriend |...

Uttar Pradesh: After Rajbhar, yet another SP ally spits venom against alliance leaders

Uttar Pradesh: After Rajbhar, yet another SP ally spits venom against alliance leaders