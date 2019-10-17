Karva Chauth 2019: What are the moonrise timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Varanasi, Kolkatta, and more

Karva Chauth is believed to be of great significance for married women (Suhaagans). It is believed that if a married woman observes the Karva Chauth fast, then her husband's longevity is increased. It is also said that keeping fast on Karwa Chauth brings bliss and happiness in the married life of the couple.

The day of Karva Chauth, married women observe a fast to please Lord Shiva and his family. The Karva Chauth vrat is also called as Nirjala Vrat, as women can’t drink water until sunset. Fasting is accomplished by watching the moon with a sieve at night and then offering arghya.

To ease the last hours of the fast when typically all women are constantly checking if the moon is visible or not, here is a list of today’s expected moonrise timings:

Time for Puja and katha: 5:45 to 9:00 P.M

Delhi: 8:29 PM

Chandigarh: 8: 46 PM

Jaipur: 8:58 PM

Jodhpur: 9:10 PM

Mumbai: 9:22 PM

Bengaluru: 9:12 PM

Hyderabad: 9: 22 PM

Dehradun: 8:44 PM

Patiala: 8: 50 PM

Ludhiana: 8:50 PM

Patna: 8:46 PM

Lucknow: 8: 37 PM

Varanasi: 8:37 PM

Kolkatta: 8: 13 PM