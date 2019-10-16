Karva Chauth 2019: Tips for working women to have a healthy Karva Chauth

The auspicious day of Karva Chauth is just around the corner. This year, the Karva Chauth Vrat will be celebrated on the 17th of October.

The Karva Chauth fast requires married women to fast throughout the day, from sunrise to sunset. It is a difficult fast because unlike other vrats, the Karva Chauth vrat is a Nirjala vrat, which means women aren’t allowed to eat or drink anything during the day, not even water.

Working women who will be observing the fast need to be more cautious. Stepping out in the sun and working a nine-hour shift while staying hingry and thirsty is not as easy as it sounds.

They should take care of what they eat, what they do throughout the day and accordingly take the needed measures to have a healthy and happy Karva Chauth.

Here we have listed a few tips and tricks for first-timers and working women.

Tips for Sargi