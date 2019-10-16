Karva Chauth 2019: Tips for working women to have a healthy Karva Chauth

The auspicious day of Karva Chauth is just around the corner. This year, the Karva Chauth Vrat will be celebrated on the 17th of October.
The Karva Chauth fast requires married women to fast throughout the day, from sunrise to sunset. It is a difficult fast because unlike other vrats, the Karva Chauth vrat is a Nirjala vrat, which means women aren’t allowed to eat or drink anything during the day, not even water.
Working women who will be observing the fast need to be more cautious. Stepping out in the sun and working a nine-hour shift while staying hingry and thirsty is not as easy as it sounds.
They should take care of what they eat, what they do throughout the day and accordingly take the needed measures to have a healthy and happy Karva Chauth.
Here we have listed a few tips and tricks for first-timers and working women.
Tips for Sargi
Women who will be fasting on the day of Karva Chauth should avoid heavy, oily or spicy dinners on the previous night. It might cause you an upset stomach.
Have a healthy Sargi. Your Sargi should include fresh fruits like berries, bananas, oranges, pomegranate, papaya and pears.
You should also add lots of dry fruits and nuts in your sargi.
Make sure you rest for enough time after having your Sargi. Your body should be able to start to process the food before you head out for work.
Tips during the Day
Do not overwork during the day, try not to exert your mind and body on the day of the fast.
You might want to distract yourself during lunch hours and your usual snack time. Talk to your colleagues, invest time in work (but do not over-working), you can also have a chat with your husband, after all, you are sacrificing your food and water for him.
You can also prefer to take a short relaxing stroll around the office complex, listen to some music, or watch a favourite online show. It will all keep your mind off of food and water.
You might feel dizzy or nauseous during the day. Even though you will be fasting, carry a water bottle and a couple of candies with you on the day of Karva Chauth. In case you feel sick and can’t continue with the fast, these treats might help you.
Tips for breaking the fast
Rehydrate your body with drinking at least a full glass of water.
Do not binge-eat as soon as you break the fast. First opt for fresh fruit juice - preferably 50% juice and 50% water to make it easier for the digestive system.
Avoid acidic beverages soon after fast is done, it can again trigger acidity in your body.
Eat light, simple and easily digestible food instead of deep-fried, spicy and oily stuff.
