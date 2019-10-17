Karva Chauth 2019: Quotes, messages and images to wish your loved one on WhatsApp and Facebook

Karva Chauth, the festival of sacrifice, love and dedication towards one’s husband, is here. However, with changing times, we humans get a little more enlightened and aware than earlier, nowadays, most husbands have also started observing the Karva Chauth Vrat.
The Karva Chauth Vrat has also become a popular festival all across India after classic movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and others depicted the Vrat as a day filled with love and romance.
To make this Karwa Chauth a special affair for you and your special someone, we have collated a few wishes, messages, and images, for you to share on Facebook and WhatsApp with your loved one.
Karva Chauth Wishes
"We celebrate Karwa Chauth only once a year. But I celebrate your presence in my life every second, every minute and every day. Happy Karwa Chauth!"
"Oh Moon God,
If you come, bring a thousand happiness,
Let us celebrate this festival every year,
Fill our hearts with happiness.
Wish you and your loved one,
A KarvaChauth filled with eternal love!"
"May the soft moonlight flood your life with joy and happiness. May the moon of Karwa Chauth bless us with prosperity and love. May we be together forever. Happy Karwa Chauth!"
