Karti Chidambaram challenges eviction notice on Jor Bagh property

New Delhi: Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram has approached authorities challenging the eviction notice issued to him regarding his Jor Bagh property in connection with the INX Media case.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday sent the eviction notice to Karti Chidambaram asking him to vacate from his property at Jor Bagh, a high income group area in south Delhi.

The agency had attached the property in the INX media case in October last year. This was confirmed in March 2019 by the Adjudicating Authority.