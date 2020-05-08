Karthik mocking Karthik: Modi govt asked Twitter to take down BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's 'Islamophobic' 2015 tweet

The Union Government has asked Twitter to remove BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's controversial tweet on terrorists and Islam.

The Government of India had requested to 'withheld' 121 tweets including Surya's tweet on the micro-blogging site.

“In short: true, terror has no religion. But the terrorist definitely has a religion, and in most cases, it’s Islam,” BJP’s youngest MP's tweet read.

The government cited the example of Section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act to make the request on April 28, 2020.

Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 mentions that the Central Government or an officer authorized by it may block access to information on a computer resource by directing any agency of government or its intermediary.

However, most tweets which the government requested to 'withheld' were either from right-wing handles or pro-Pakistan content.

Earlier, the Bengaluru South MP was in hot water after an old tweet of his went viral on social media and was pounced upon by eagle-eyed users.

Surya, allegedly quoting Canadian-Pakistani Tarak Fateh, had written: “95% Arab women have never had an orgasm in the last few hundred years! Every mother has produced kids as act of sex and not love.”

The full quote was allegedly: "I didn't believe that. The biggest minority is the individual and if he has no rights, there are no human rights. Even at demonstrations in Cairo women were being sexually assaulted by men. What Arab Spring are we talking about? 95% of the Arab women have never had an orgasm in the last hundred years. Every mother has produced kids as an act of sex and not love. Women's genitals have been cut for thousands of years. What sort of society are you creating with only one category of people?”

Several Twitters users slammed the young BJP MP, who is something of a youth icon among BJP supporters.

A lawyer by profession, Surya is the nephew of BJP MLA Ravi Subramanya and the youngster vanquished Congress veteran BK Hariprasad in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.