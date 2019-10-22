Kartarpur Sahib Corridor: India ready to ink agreement

New Delhi: India and Pakistan agreed to sign the agreement on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on on October 23, Indian government has conveyed to Pakistan government on Monday that India would be ready to sign the agreement, informed Ministry of External Affairs. Pakistan foreign ministry sources also informed that Pakistan government is already making its mind to sign the agreement.

In the view of the long pending demand of the pilgrims to have visa-free access to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib and in the interest of operationalisation of the corridor before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, which is on November 12, both the side are now ready to sign agreement.

But Indian side is not happy with Pakistan’s move to levy a fee of USD 20 on pilgrims. Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal already hit out on Pakistan and described it’s ‘highly shameful’.

‘The $20 fee each charged by Pak for Kartarpur Sahib darshan is atrocious. How will a poor devotee pay this amount? Pakistan has made a business out of faith.

India has urged the Pakistan government to re-consider levying service fee on pilgrims. India would be ready to amend the agreement accordingly at anytime, said Ministry of External Affairs in its statement.

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal echoed the same and wrote, ‘I’m happy that the agreement is being signed on October 23. I feel Pakistan should rethink this US 20$ fee. Because the god belongs to the poor as well not just the rich.’