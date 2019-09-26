Kartarpur Sahib: Amarinder Singh to lead all-party delegation across border

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will lead an all-party delegation across the border to Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan on the opening day of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while reviewing the progress of the various works related to the 550th 'Parkash Purab' of Guru Nanak Dev at the historic town of Dera Baba Nanak. This was his second review meeting in the week.

The delegation that will accompany the Chief Minister to the historic gurdwara would comprise all the 117 state legislators, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab, SGPC members, as well as members of the Sant Samaj and representatives of each recognised political party in the state.

Reiterating that the grand occasion was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all to be part of such a memorable event, Amarinder Singh asked the Finance Minister to ensure regular outflow of funds for all projects connected with the celebrations.

If necessary, he could even cut the financial allocation of any other department, the Chief Minister told the Finance Minister.

He also directed the Chief Secretary to finalise the schedule of activities to be held at all the three historic towns and put it in public domain by October 1.

Underlining the need to disseminate all necessary information regarding the main events, the Chief Minister asked the state organising committee to prepare a detailed audio visual campaign to enable the devotees to plan their journey in advance.

He also directed the committee to design an information handbo ok detailing all the events for the facilitation of the devotees.

Regarding the tented city being put up at Dera Baba Nanak, the Chief Minister directed the Principal Secretary (tourism) to ensure complete coordination between all the departments to ensure smooth arrangements for the lakhs of pilgrims expected to visit the historic Kartarpur Sahib to pay their obeisance.

Earlier, the Principal Secretary (local government) informed the meeting that Rs 271 crore had been approved for Dera Baba Nanak by the Government of India under the Smart City Project.