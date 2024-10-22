 Karni Sena Offers ₹1.1 Cr To Any Police Officer Who Kills Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; Know Why
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 08:40 AM IST
article-image
(File photo) Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi | File

Maharashtra NCP leader and former minister Baba Siddique's murder has once again brought gangster Lawrence Bishnoi into the spotlight. Bishnoi who openly claimed responsibility for the murder stated that the NCP leader's close ties with actor Salman Khan led to his unfortunate death. Lawrence Bishnoi has threatened to kill Salman several times over the alleged blackbuck killing case.

Amid these developments, Raj Shekhawat, the national president of Karni Sena, made a significant announcement. He reportedly declared that any police officer who encounters Lawrence Bishnoi will be rewarded with Rs 1,11,11,111 by Karni Sena.

Shekhawat emphasized that India needs a nation free from fear, not one living in terror. He stressed the importance of eliminating such individuals and assured that the Karni Sena would take care of the responsibility for the safety and welfare of the police officer's family, according to an Aaj Tak report.

Lawrence Bishnoi Offered To Contest Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Meanwhile, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently lodged at Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad, has reportedly received an offer to contest the Maharashtra Assembly elections from a political party. The Uttar Bharatiya Vikas Sena (UBVS), a party registered with the Election Commission of India and the Maharashtra State Election Commission, extended this offer to Bishnoi. According to the report, Sunil Shukla, the national president of UBVS, wrote a letter to Bishnoi, requesting him to run in the Maharashtra elections.

According to Shukla, four candidates from the UBVS have already been finalized to contest elections in Mumbai and with Bishnoi's approval, a list of 50 more candidates will soon be announced. In his letter, Shukla expressed pride in Bishnoi’s North Indian roots, acknowledging that he was born in Punjab and representing a party that works for the rights of North Indians across India. The UBVS, as Shukla noted, is committed to fighting for the rights of North Indians, especially those in Maharashtra.

Bishnoi Compared To Bhagat Singh

In the letter, Shukla drew a comparison between Bishnoi and revolutionary Bhagat Singh. He emphasized that many North Indians, who belong to OBC, SC, and ST communities and were born and raised in Maharashtra, are deprived of reservation rights solely because their ancestors were North Indians. He questioned why, if India is one unified entity, they are being denied these rights.

Shukla further proposed that Bishnoi contest the Maharashtra Assembly elections, assuring him that UBVS members and officials would ensure his success. The letter closed with a hopeful note, eagerly awaiting Bishnoi’s response to the offer, with the UBVS ready to support him in securing victory and uplifting his community.

