Karnataka's new CM Basavaraj Bommai to chair Cabinet meet today, review flood situation after taking oath

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister-designate Basavaraj Bommai will chair a meeting of the Cabinet later today. He will also to review COVID-19 and the flood situation in the state. Bommai is scheduled to take oath at 11 am today.

"I will chair a meeting of the Cabinet later today. After that, I will hold a meeting with senior officers to review COVID-19 and the flood situation in the state," said Basavaraj Bommai.

Basavaraj Bommai also offered prayers at Bhagavan Sri Maruthi Temple in Bengaluru.

Son of former Chief Minister of Karnataka SR Bommai, a mechanical engineering graduate and former Janata Dal (United) leader Bommai was appointed Karnataka's 23rd Chief Minister by the BJP high command on Tuesday, a day after caretaker Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tendered his resignation.

Shortly after his election as Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he will strive to work for the welfare of the poor.