Karnataka's JDS-Congress coalition government to take floor test on July 18

Bengaluru: Karnataka's JDS-Congress coalition government will take a floor test at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Assembly Speaker K.R.Ramesh Kumar said.

"I have directed the Chief Minister to take the floor test in the Assembly on Thursday (July 18)," Kumar told reporters after the Business Advisory Meeting of the House here on Monday. Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah and opposition BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa attended the meeting in the Speaker's chamber.