Karnataka: Yediyurappa will be a liability if he is projected as CM again, says Senior BJP leader Badanhouda Patil Yatnal

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader and MLA Badanhouda Patil Yatnal has once again hit out at Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and said he will be a liability if he is projected as the CM in the next Assembly elections. If one has to keep BJP alive in the state, Yediyurappa will have to go, he said bluntly Saturday night.

Yatnal’s tirade against Yediyurappa is not new, he has been targeting the CM often much to the embarrassment of the party.

The BJP has chosen to ignore the party MLA from Vijayapura (formerly Bijapur) who has been nursing an ambition to the chief ministerial post. He has also been targeting Yediyurappa’s family.

When he sharpened his attack, the party issued him a show-cause notice on Feb 12 asking him to raise his concerns only in party forums.