Karnataka: Yediyurappa will be a liability if he is projected as CM again, says Senior BJP leader Badanhouda Patil Yatnal

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader and MLA Badanhouda Patil Yatnal has once again hit out at Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and said he will be a liability if he is projected as the CM in the next Assembly elections. If one has to keep BJP alive in the state, Yediyurappa will have to go, he said bluntly Saturday night.
Yatnal’s tirade against Yediyurappa is not new, he has been targeting the CM often much to the embarrassment of the party.
The BJP has chosen to ignore the party MLA from Vijayapura (formerly Bijapur) who has been nursing an ambition to the chief ministerial post. He has also been targeting Yediyurappa’s family.
When he sharpened his attack, the party issued him a show-cause notice on Feb 12 asking him to raise his concerns only in party forums.
But ignoring the party’s dictat, Yatnal once again launched an attack against Yediyurappa on March 3.
Yatnal began his political career in 1994. The 58-year-old two-term MP was a union minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He has been the Vijayapura MLA since 2018. Ever since the BJP came to power in Karnataka in 2019, he has been attacking Yediyurappa.
In October last year, he shook up the political scene saying that Yediyurappa would not be the CM for long. The party high command had to step in and quell the rumours.
