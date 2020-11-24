Karnataka: Yediyurappa-led cabinet to be expanded after winter session of state assembly

Bengaluru: After a series of ‘berth’ pangs, the BJP-led Yediyurappa Cabinet in Karnataka is to be expanded after the winter session of the State Assembly which is slated to be held from December 7 to 15. In this connection, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh Tuesday met the Karnataka Chief Minister.

Sources said the BJP high command is keen that Yediyurappa should expand the cabinet and not reshuffle it in order to avoid internal feuds.

In the new scheme of things, the BJP high command is not averse to allotting four cabinet positions, of which three would be to accommodate former Congress legislators who resigned from the HD Kumaraswamy government to pave the way for the BJP to assume power.

Sources said while Yediyurappa has agreed to the proposal, he has lobbied for the fourth berth for his long-time friend and Hukkeri MLA Umesh Katti.

Though the BJP high command has proposed a formula for cabinet expansion, insiders say many party legislators are disappointed at not being acknowledged for their loyalty while those who defected from other parties are being given preference for ministerial berths. The move to accommodate defectors could lead to further heartburns and feuds within the party.