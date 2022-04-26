Karnataka witnessing slight rise in Covid cases but no need to panic: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai amid a spike COVID-19 cases in the state said that the government has taken a decision to make wearing face masks mandatory and to maintain social distancing.

As cases are slightly rising in the state, CM Bommai said there's no need to panic at the moment.

"Precautionary measures would be taken in border areas to control the pandemic," the CM added.

"We will take further steps based on the advice of the Central govt after meeting with the PM on April 27," Basavaraj Bommai added.

On the other hand, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar earlier in the day said experts have predicted that the COVID-19 fourth wave may peak after June and have its effects till October and stressed on learning to live with the virus by taking precautionary measures like vaccination and wearing masks.

He said the prevalent variants of the virus is said to be Omicron's sublineages and an official report in this regard is likely in a couple of days.

Amid fresh COVID-19 concerns in different parts of the country and apprehensions of a possible fourth wave of the pandemic, the Karnataka government had issued guidelines making wearing of face-masks and maintaining social distancing compulsory.

Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded 60 fresh cases and zero fatalities on Sunday, taking the total infections to 39,46,934 and the death toll to 40,057 so far.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 05:36 PM IST