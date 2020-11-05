Karnataka will put an end to love jihad: CM BS Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Thursday strongly took up the ‘love jihad’ issue stating that his government will take stern measures towards ending religious conversions using love and money as baits for luring young girls.

"In recent days there are media reports about religious conversion in the name of love jihad in Karnataka. I have discussed this with officials before coming here. What other states have done or not done is a different matter, but in Karnataka we will have to put an end to it," Yediyurappa said.

Addressing the BJP state executive meeting in Mangaluru, he said, "Young girls of the state are being lured in the name of love and money and are being converted to other religions, we have considered it seriously. After thorough review, we will take a strong measure," he added.

Yediyurappa statement follows a pronouncement made by Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai Wednesday that the government was considering a law against religious conversion for the sake of marriage. He also said that the state government would wait to see what other states do in this regard before taking any steps.

The ball was set rolling by BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi who on Tuesday tweeted that Karnataka would enact a law banning religious conversions “for the sake of marriage” based on the Allahabad High Court’s observations regarding the same in a case it recently dismissed.

"We will not remain silent when jihadis strip the dignity of our sisters. Anyone involved in the act of conversion shall face severe and swift punishment," he had tweeted.

Dismissing a plea by a newly married couple, the Allahabad High Court had recently remarked that conversion just for the sake of marriage is not valid.