Karnataka Waqf Board retracts circular on loudspeakers

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Board of Auqaf (Waqf) withdrew the circular restricting the management of mosques and dargahs from using loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am during namaaz.

Earlier, on March 17, the board, in a circular, had restricted the management of mosques and dargahs from using loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am during namaaz citing the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, and had said loudspeakers used during daytime shall adhere to ambient air quality standards in respect of noise.

"Loudspeakers shall not be used from 10:00 pm onwards up to 6:00 am and loudspeakers used during the day shall be as per the ambient air quality standards," the earlier circular had said.

Stating increased ambient noise level, the circular read, "It is observed that increasing ambient noise level around many Masjid and Dargah due to generator sets, loudspeakers and public address systems have deleterious effects on human health and the psychological well-being of the people."