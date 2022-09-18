e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka: Upset over barking, man chases dog, shoots it dead in Bengaluru's Madagondanahalli

Karnataka: Upset over barking, man chases dog, shoots it dead in Bengaluru's Madagondanahalli

In a shocking case, a man shot dead a dog for barking at him in Bengaluru's Madagondanahalli on Sunday.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

In a shocking case, a man shot dead a dog for barking at him in Bengaluru's Madagondanahalli on Sunday.

The Karnataka Police filed a case against the man.

According to police, the person who shot the dog has been identified as Krishnappa, a local resident. Krishnappa was irked over the barking of the dog, named Rocky, at him and shot it in the head with an air gun.

Police said that Krishnappa had chased the dog for quite a distance before shooting at it in the village. The villagers were shocked to see the dog being killed in a public place.

The dog was nursed by Harish who also belonged to the same village. He lodged the complaint with Doddaballapura rural police station.

Animal lovers have expressed shock over the incident.

Read Also
Shikhar Dhawan tweets against mass killings of dogs in Kerala
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Chandigarh University MMS Scandal: Varsity announces 'non-teaching days' on September 19 and 20

Chandigarh University MMS Scandal: Varsity announces 'non-teaching days' on September 19 and 20

Cheetah credit row: Congress calls Centre 'pathological liar', shares 2009 letter

Cheetah credit row: Congress calls Centre 'pathological liar', shares 2009 letter

ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 exam to be held on September 20; check out paper pattern

ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 exam to be held on September 20; check out paper pattern

Karnataka: Upset over barking, man chases dog, shoots it dead in Bengaluru's Madagondanahalli

Karnataka: Upset over barking, man chases dog, shoots it dead in Bengaluru's Madagondanahalli

Jammu and Kashmir: New medical colleges to be established for improved health facilities

Jammu and Kashmir: New medical colleges to be established for improved health facilities