Karnataka: Union Minister Sadananda Gowda collapses due to low blood sugar; undergoing tests at hospital

Bengaluru: Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda collapsed due to low blood sugar in Chitradurga while on his way to the city from Shivamogga on Sunday and has been admitted to a hospital here, official sources said.

"Gowda, 67, suddenly fell ill at Chitradurga due to low blood sugar level and was rushed to Bengaluru for treatment at a private hospital. His health condition is stable," his secretary Suresh Bhat told news agency IANS.

He was on his way to Bengaluru, after attending the ruling BJP's core committee meeting at Shivamogga, when he halted at a hotel in Chitradurga for lunch and took ill.

"Gowda fell down while getting out of car for lunch at the hotel in Chitradurga due to sudden drop in his blood sugar level. After check-up at Basaveshwara hospital in the town, he was driven in an ambulance to Bengaluru, with the state police clearing the state highway of vehicular traffic," Bhat added.

Gowda is currently stable and is undergoing further tests at the hospital, PTI reported later, citing official sources.

The minister was first admitted to a hospital in Chitradurga and later shifted by an ambulance through zero traffic management, to a private hospital here.

Zero traffic management is a privilege that allows convoys of VVIPs to pass through roads where movement of other vehicles is temporarily halted.

Gowda, a former Chief Minister of Karnataka, was immediately rushed to the Basaveshwara Medical College and Hospital in Chitradurga and subsequently shifted to the hospital in Bengaluru.

After treatment there, he recovered and spoke to BJP leaders and family members over phone.

Gowda's son Karthik told reporters "....low blood sugar led to it.. he is fine now."

(With inputs from agencies)