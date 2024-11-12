Karnataka: Two People Dead In Lorry-Bus Collision On Yelahanka Flyover In Bengaluru

Two 12-year-old boys tragically killed in separate accidents in Mumbai; drivers arrested | Representational Image

Bengaluru: Two people died after a lorry collided with a bus at the Yalahanka flyover in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning, said the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic Northeast, shared details about the incident and said, "The incident unfolded when a cement lorry collided with an Innova car, causing the two vehicles to stop on the right side of the flyover. While the occupants were engaged in an argument, a speeding BMTC Volvo bus came from behind and collided with the lorry."

"The front part of the bus was completely crushed. Yalahanka traffic police have registered the case. The Yelahanka Traffic Police are currently working to identify the deceased," said the official.

Following the incident, the car, lorry, and bus were lifted by crane and the traffic was cleared for the commuters.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

