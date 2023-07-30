 Karnataka: Two College Students Die by Suicide After Their Intimate Video Surfaces
Karnataka: Two College Students Die by Suicide After Their Intimate Video Surfaces

The scene of the boy and girl at the terrace of their college was shot by some unknown person, without their knowledge.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
Two College Students Die by Suicide. | Representative Photo

Bengaluru, July 30: Two students of a private college in Karnataka's Davangare committed suicide after a video depicting them in an intimate moment surfaced on social media.

The scene of the boy and girl at the terrace of their college was shot by some unknown person, without their knowledge. However, these scenes went viral on social media platforms recently and the families of the two also came to know of the clips.

The girl committed suicide at her residence on Friday night and the boy on coming to know of this took his life on late Saturday night. Police said that investigation is on regarding the identity of the person who filmed the scene as also those who have circulated it.

Davangare's Superintendent of Police ,K. Arun told media persons that the police would soon arrest the culprit. The families of the boy and the girl have already filed separate complaints with the Davangare district police.

