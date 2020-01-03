Karnataka trends #GoBackModi even before the PM reaches the state

As the nation has decided to go back to its roots to uproot authoritarian regime, the famed slogan, ‘Go back Simon!’ has taken a new form to tackle the new Simon no one wants in India anymore. The brand new unwanted Simon is the current Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

Everywhere the Prime Minister has visited to launch campaigns or new programmes, the call to send him back has travelled with him. Every time the PM visited Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the slogan ‘Go back Modi!’ in the form of a social media trend ‘#GoBackModi’ reached the states before he could.

Recently as the PM was to visit Karnataka yesterday before he could arrive the Twitter trend #GoBackModi had gained enough traction to show up as an emerging trend on twitter.

The trend was planned ahead of the PM’s visit by local activists and citizens under the ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log’ banner.