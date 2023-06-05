Karnataka: Toll Booth Operator Beaten To Death With Hockey Sticks After Altercation At Toll Plaza; Visuals Surface

A toll operator lost his life after clash erupted between toll plaza staff and a group of men on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in Karnataka. The confrontation, which originated from a dispute over the perceived longer wait time at the toll plaza, quickly escalated into violence as the motorists reportedly refused to pay toll charges.

Altercation at toll plaza turned into violent fight

According to the police, the incident occurred in Karnataka's Ramanagara taluk, where a 26-year-old toll plaza worker lost his life, and his 25-year-old colleague sustained severe injuries. The event unfolded when a group of individuals engaged in a dispute with the toll plaza workers over the payment of toll charges after they reportedly had to wait a long time. The altercation escalated into a violent attack, leaving one worker dead and the other seriously harmed.

The incident took place on Sunday night, and police are actively investigating the matter to identify the assailants and bring them to justice.

Altercation happened after 4 men refused to pay toll

The Seshagirihalli toll plaza became the site of the incident, where the altercation took place. The police have identified the deceased toll worker as Pawan Kumar (26) and his injured colleague as Manjunath (25).

According to police, the incident occurred when a group of four men, traveling in a car from Mysuru to Bangalore, arrived at the plaza around 10 pm and adamantly refused to pay the toll. This refusal sparked an argument between the group and the two toll workers. As tensions escalated, the verbal altercation turned physical when Kumar launched an attack on the individuals in the car.

However, local residents who happened to be in the vicinity intervened and managed to put an end to the fight. The entire altercation was captured on the CCTV camera installed near the toll plaza, providing crucial evidence for the ongoing investigation.

Group of men assaulted booth operator with hockey sticks

Subsequently, at approximately 12 am, Kumar took a break for dinner. During this time, the group of men reportedly assaulted him with hockey sticks, resulting in his demise. The attackers mercilessly thrashed him to death. Manjunath, who was also targeted in the assault and sustained severe injuries, has been admitted to a hospital for medical treatment, as confirmed by officials.

Police officials have stated that a case has been filed at the Bidadi police station in relation to the incident. They have further mentioned that they are actively utilizing the CCTV footage to identify the individuals responsible for the attack. The police are determined to apprehend the culprits promptly and bring them to justice.