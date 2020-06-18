Karnataka to observe mask day today

Bengaluru

Worried over the slack attitude of people in the state over wearing masks as a means to fight Covid-19, Karnataka government has decided to hold a 'mask day' on Thursday to spread awareness. An awareness walk will be held at district, taluk, corporation and ward levels to remind residents in the state to follow the national guidelines on Covid crisis. The walk will be attended by district administration officials, elected representatives and healthcare workers.

"A maximum number of 50 people will take part in this walk wearing masks and maintaining distancing. They will spread awareness about the need to wear masks, maintain distancing and sanitising with soap regularly," an order issued by Karnataka Chief Secretary TN Vijay Bhaskar said.

Film actors and athletes are likely to take part in the march in Bengaluru.

"Action will be taken against people who are not wearing masks and this will cost them Rs 100 fine. Wearing masks and maintaining distancing is crucial to saving lives" Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa stated.

Meanwhile, Karnataka crossed the three-figure mark (100) in Covid deaths on Wednesday with eight people succumbing to the virus. Overall the state recorded 108 deaths so far and 204 new cases on Wednesday even as Bengaluru increased its containment zones to 191.