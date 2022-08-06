Karnataka: Three-storey building collapses in busy Chikkapet locality due to torrential downpour

Representative image

Bengaluru: A three-storey building collapsed in the busy Chikkapet locality here due to torrential downpour Saturday morning.

The locality is known for its cloth and garment business and the building that collapsed had three cloth shops on the ground floor. No loss of life as the incident took place early in the morning and nobody was present in the building.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in 27 districts of the state. As many as six districts have been put on red alert, orange alert has been issued for 11 districts and yellow alert for 10 districts.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reviewed the rain situation from his home office and instructed the district authorities to shift people from danger zones.

