Karnataka: The 25 feet tall 'shivling' at Brahma Kumaris in Kalaburagi, has been decorated with pigeon peas

Kalaburagi: On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, a Brahma Kumaris center in Kalaburagi has decorated the shivling with the pigeon peas.

The 25 feet tall shivling was covered in orange and brown colour of peas along with marigold flowers.

'Shivling' has been decorated with around 300 kg pigeon peas. Toor Dal (Pigeon peas) crop is mainly grown in Karnataka's Kalaburagi.

Not only that, a few chains of Rudrakha were also placed vertically on the shivling to make it more eye-catchy for the common masses.