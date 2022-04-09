Karnataka: Tensions prevail in Mulbagal due to prohibitory orders issued following stone pelting incident

Bengaluru: Tension prevailed at Mulbagal in Kolar district of Karnataka and probibitory orders imposed after miscreants pelted stones at a Sri Rama Shobha Yatra procession on Friday night. Five people were taken into custody.

The Shobha Yatra, organised on the eve of Ram Navmi, was headed towards Muslim-dominated Jahangir Mohalla around 7.40 pm when the power went off. Soon miscreants pelted stones at an idol of Ram being carried in the procession.

This led to skirmishes and in the process, windshields of two cars were damaged and a bike was set ablaze.

Kolar SP D Devaraj said a large number of police personnel had been deployed for Friday’s procession. “As there was disruption in the electricity supply, some miscreants may have taken advantage of the situation. We are looking into the matter,” he added.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 08:22 PM IST