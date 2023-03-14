 Karnataka: Tension in Haveri as miscreants pelt strones as Muslim homes during rally; Watch
Karnataka: Tension in Haveri as miscreants pelt strones as Muslim homes during rally; Watch

Members of the Hindu organisations were carrying out a bike rally with a statue of revolutionary leader Sangolli Rayanna.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 10:53 PM IST
Tension prevailed in Haveri district in Karnataka after miscreants pelted stones at Muslim homes and a mosque on Tuesday.

The police have detained 15 people and brought the situation under control. The incident took place during a procession by Hindu and Kuruba community organisations.

Members of the Hindu organisations were carrying out a bike rally with a statue of revolutionary leader Sangolli Rayanna, according to reports. When the procession entered a Muslim locality, a few miscreants pelted stones at houses and a mosque.

“There was police deployment during the procession and the situation was immediately brought under control,” said Haveri Superintendent of Police Shivakumar. On March 9, a similar rally was disrupted by a few members of the Muslim community and that might have angered some people, he said.

