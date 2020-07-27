Karnataka tally crosses 1 lakh-mark

Bengaluru

With 5,324 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, Karnataka’s Coronavirus tally crossed the 1 lakh-mark ending at 1,01465 even as the number of people who succumbed to the pandemic neared 2,000.

The state has 61,819 active cases as on Monday. Bengaluru reported 1,470 new Covid cases taking the total to 46,923. Cases are also on the rise in Ballari (840) and Kalburgi (631).

To deal with the rise in cases in the capital, the state government on Monday threw open the largest Covid Care Centre at the sprawling Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) on the outskirts of the city.

The new facility will have 10,100 beds, of which 6,500 beds became operational in the first phase. The care centre was supposed to be opened last month, but got delayed as it got mired in controversy after opposition leaders levelled charges of corruption in buying beds and other materials at a high cost. Of the 6,500 beds, 5,000 are reserved for Covid patients and 1,500 beds are for healthcare workers who test positive for coronavirus.

The facility also has an entertainment section with televisions and sofas.

Meanwhile, sources said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is keen on reopening of theatres and gyms, if the Centre leaves the decision to the states as part of Unlock 3.0. But with restrictions that are reported to come with it, most producers, distributors and theatre owners seem reluctant in resuming bite the bullet. However, swimming pools and schools would remain shut.