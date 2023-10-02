Karnataka: Swords, Machetes Brandished During Eid Procession In Shivamogga, Videos Go Viral |

The victims of the Eid Milad violence, that took place in Shivamogga city of Karnataka on Sunday evening, explained that the miscreants tried to unleash horror on them. Many of them explained that the violent mob, which was indulged in stone pelting, targeted all -- elders, children and women.

"Under attack, all neighbours had to get united, came out of the houses and stood with sticks and stones to protect families. After seeing us fighting them, the miscreants started pelting stones from the distance," the victims spoke to media on Monday. Groups of miscreants barged into a residential locality when the Eid Milad procession was taken out in Shivamogga city. While the procession came to Ragigudda area near Shantinagar, the situation turned tense as a group indulged in stone pelting targeting many houses and police. The houses of many located on either side of the road through which the procession passed were targeted by stone pelters.

The glass windows were broken and vehicles parked outside the houses were damaged, according to victims. A woman explained that her husband was assaulted with a stone and they also tried to put a big stone on her son. Somehow, they managed to rush inside the house and close the door. The miscreants then rained stones on the house, she stated. Some of them said that the violent mob was clearly targeting to cause maximum damage. The sources explain that as precautions were taken and additional forces were deployed, the violence was contained even as the police were attacked by the mob.

The police have detained more than 20 persons in connection with the violence and are hunting for others. Karnataka Police on Monday extended curfew to the entire city of Shivamogga following the escalation of tension. The IPC 144 prohibitory orders were clamped in Ragi Gudda area of the city on Sunday after violence broke during the Eid Milad procession. The situation continues to be tense all across the city. The security arrangement had been tightened at sensitive points. The shops were asked to close down.

Shivamogga is a communally sensitive city and the police have been on high alert for last 15 days in the backdrop of Ganesh Chaturthi festival and Eid Milad. At least 12 platoons of District Armed Reserve (DAR), two platoons of Rapid Action Force (RAF), two platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and 2,500 policemen are deputed across the city to thwart any untoward incident. The murder of Bajrang Dal activist -- Harsha -- which made national news had taken place in Shivamogga city in February 2022. The city had also witnessed a series of stabbing incidents over the erection of banners and posters of BJP's freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

