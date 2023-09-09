Karnataka: Swarm Of Bees Attack BJP Leaders, Workers Protesting Against Congress Govt In Kolar; Visuals Surface

Swarm Of Bees Attack BJP Leaders, Workers |

Kolar: In a shocking incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and an MP were injured after they were attacked by honey bees during protest in Karnataka's Kolar. A stampede occurred during the protest after the bees attacked the BJP workers and leaders present in the protests. The incident occurred during a protest held by the BJP in front of the deputy commissioner’s office in Kolar. The protest was organised to protest against the Congress government in Karnataka.

Bees attack BJP protesters in Kolar

The protest was organised by BJP Raitha Morcha against the Congress government in Karnataka in front of Distric Collector's office. Over 500 BJP workers participated in the protest. The protesters abandoned the protest and started to run in different directions after the attack from bees occurred. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the bees attacked the people protesting and shouting slogans against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. There are reports that the bees attacked the crowd after being disturbed by the noise that was made by them during the protest.

Other public also faced attack by the bees

The public that came for other works at the District Collector's office also panicked after the attack from the bees and fled from the spot. BJP MP S Muniswamy was also injured after being stung by bees during the protest. Several party workers were also injured after the attack from honey bees. They all started running from here to there after the attack occurred, they took to cars and bikes and also ran to escape the attack.

BJP blames Congress for the attack

The BJP is blaming the Congress for the bee attack on the protesters in front of District Collector's office. The BJP is alleging that Congress workers threw stones at bee hives that was present on the cieling of the administration building to disrupt the protest.The injured are reported to be admitted to a nearby hospital and that they are receiving treatment. Ambulance rushed to the spot as soon as the incident occurred. BJP MP S Muniswamy was also taken to the hospital to receive treatment after being stung by bees during the protest.

