Good News! Karnataka Government Launches Free Bus Services For Women

Karnataka CM and Deputy CM inaugurate Shakti Scheme for women | ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday launched a free travel scheme for women in Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) under 'Shakti Yojana'. The free travel for women in KSRTC and BMTC buses was part of the Congress manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Bengaluru | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah & Dy CM DK Shivakumar inaugurate free travel scheme for women in KSRTC & BMTC Bus under 'Shakti Yojana' pic.twitter.com/AAg7QA9sJS — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

'Shakti' scheme launched

Karnataka Transport Minister, Ramalinga Reddy briefed people about the Shakti Yojana Scheme. The Minister said that the smart cards for free bus travel would be granted after three months. "Three months will be there to apply for the smart passes. Smart passes will not breach any privacy. People in rural areas can reach out to help centres for those who don't have access to online mediums. The government is launching the Shakthi scheme today," he said.

The city, regular, and express buses that makeup roughly 94% of the schedules run by the state's four road transport corporations (KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC, and KKRTC) will have "Free travel for women" labels placed on the windscreens. This free travel service will benefit more than 41.8 lakh women passengers every day and would cost the state exchequer an estimated Rs 4,051.56 crore annually, officials said. The scheme is available for women, who are domiciled in Karnataka, for the journey within the State limits after 1 pm today.

Ease of travel for women

Reddy also added that the aim of the Shakthi scheme was to prioritise the easy and safe travel of women commuters. "The ease of travel for women is the priority," the Minister said On the occasion of the launch of the free bus service, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala took to Twitter and asserted that Congress fulfilled its commitment to offer free bus travel.

"Shakti' - the Congress Guarantee rolls in Karnataka today - Guaranteeing free travel in buses to Women across the State. Congress is truth! Congress is commitment! Congress stands with people," tweeted Surjewala. Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa expressed his happiness on the launch of the Shakti Scheme and said that all the schemes promised by Congress in the state would have been implemented by August 15.

Delivering on election promises

"We are very happy we are launching Shakti for all women of all ages. We have already started executing one by one. By August 15, all schemes will be implemented. We will start delivering as we promised," he said. The Minister also stated that the Congress manifesto promised the provision of buses for the state's children and that more buses will be introduced.

"I have got 1.20 crore children up to 12th standard. I want them to avail of this service. In our manifesto, we had promised this. We will be adding more buses. Our target is 15,000 buses. We want them to avail all facilities," said the Education Minister.

Ticketing system

Conductors will hand out zero-fare tickets to female passengers. These tickets will be regular ones, not pink ones.

The journey information (origin to destination), mileage, fare, etc., will be listed on the ticket.

The column for passenger contributions will show a value of 0. The KSRTC server will get the ticket information in real time.

No copies will need to be kept by conductors.

Women travellers will be provided manual tickets in the event of an ETM malfunction.

The reservation cost for women purchasing tickets in advance is Rs 20.

Women can purchase tickets if they choose to reject the programme. The Shakti programme is optional.

Documents Needed

Any ID card issued by the government that has a Karnataka address is acceptable.

Girl students can present their school or college ID.

Mixed reactions from women

Amid the launch of the Shakti Yojana Scheme, a mixed reaction has come to the fore from the people of Bengaluru. The majority of the women expressed their delight and said that providing free bus transportation to women will benefit everyone. However, others said that offering free bus travel would make people lazy. "I do not need a free ride on a government bus. Now they have put some other conditions for it. I am against it," said a woman commuter.

(With agency inputs)