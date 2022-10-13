e-Paper Get App
Karnataka: State Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar denies 'revoking hijab ban'

Karnataka: State Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar denies 'revoking hijab ban’

The uniform rule will continue in schools and pre-university colleges, the Minister said

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 02:41 PM IST
article-image
State culture minister V Sunil Kumar denies ‘revoking hijab ban’ | File
Bengaluru: Soon after the Supreme Court's split verdict on Karnataka hijab matter, state Minister for Power, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar on Thursday said that the question of reversal of ban order does not arise.

"There is no question of reversing the state government's order issued on February 5, banning hijab and other religious symbols in education institutions of the state. The uniform rule will continue in schools and pre-university colleges," the Minister said.

While interacting with reporters, the minister stated the government has issued a circular in this regard. There is no question of backtracking on the ban. "The Supreme Court has given a split verdict over the matter and we will not take back our decision," he reiterated.

"No student can attend classes wearing hijab. Congress and the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) must understand that they can not go against society," he stated. When the court directs not to wear hijab, they approach the Supreme Court. With this, it is understood that there are communal forces and conspiracy behind this, the Minister stated.

He further stated that in Muslim nations such as Iran and Iraq there is stiff opposition to hijab and they are saying no to hijab. Here, protests are staged demanding the right to wear hijab in schools and colleges.

The PFI mindset should change at least now. The organisation is already banned. Congress also supported it, he stated. The minister further gave a suggestion to Congress party that they should attach the slogan of 'hijab chodo' along with Bharat Jodo Yatra.

If they do it, it will create a good atmosphere. Uniform rule has been implemented to ensure equality by making all students look the same, he stated.

