Karnataka SSLC results 2020: Scores to be out on karresults.nic.in soon; click here for more details

Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exam, SSLC Results 2020 is expected to be announced in the first week of August.

Students who had appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website– karresults.nic.in, once it gets declared.

As per the report by India News, S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister had confirmed that the SSLC results 2020 will be announced in the first week of August.

However, there is no official statement about the date and time of the result announcement.

Steps to check SSLC results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official exam result portal i.e. karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Find link for SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

Step 3: Provide the details asked on the page i.e. registration number/password

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the scorecard / take printout for future reference