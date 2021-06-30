Karnataka SSLC board exam 2021: Admit card released on board's official website - sslc.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka State Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the admit cards for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board exam on the official website - sslc.karnataka.gov.in

You can download the hall ticket by following these steps

Step 1: Go to the official website - sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'SSLC' tab on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your login ID and password

Step 4: The admit cards will now show up on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card

Step 6: Take a printout for further reference

The Class 10 SSLC examinations are slated to take place between July 19-20.

Exams of core subjects (Mathematics, Science and Social Science etc) will be conducted on June 19 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, while second language exams will be held on July 20. Students will be allowed to enter examination halls from 8.30 am onwards

Primary education minister S Suresh Kumar announced the dates on Tuesday and declared several measures, including sanitisation of exam centres, imposition of Section 144, and separate rooms for symptomatic patients. As many as 8,76,581 students will appear for the SSLC exams this year in 73,000 examination rooms. Only 12 students will be seated in one room.

Last year too the exams took place amid the pandemic. Over 8.46 lakh students had appeared for the exams across six days. This year, students will be allowed to write the exam at centres near their homes and COVID-positive students who wish to take the exams will be allowed to write from COVID-care centres or hospitals. COVID-positive students unable to write exams will be allowed to next year as freshers. Only teachers who have been vaccinated against COVID will invigilate the examinations. The Technical Advisory Committee suggested giving cloth or surgical masks to all students and N-95 masks to symptomatic students.

A health testing unit will be installed in every school and Asha workers or para-medical staff will be present. Strict action will be taken against people spreading rumours and those who attempt to leak the paper.

(With inputs from ANI)