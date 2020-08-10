Karnataka SSLC 2020 results out on kseeb.kar.nic.in; pass percentage decreases to 71.80%

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Exam results.

A total of 71.80 percent students cleared the SSLC exam this year, a marginal drop from last year by 1.9 percent. In 2019, the pass percentage was 73.70 percent.

The girls outperformed boys with 77.74 percent pass percentage and pass percentage of boys recorded at 66.41 percent.

This year, a total of 6 students have scored 625 out of 625 marks. As per the report by, the Indian Express, names of the students who scored 625 marks are as follows:

Sannithi Mahabaleshwara Hegde from Sirsi

Chirayu from Bengaluru

Nikhilesh Murali from Bengaluru

Dheeraj Reddy MP from Mandya

Anush from Dakshina Kannada

Tanmayi from Chikkamagaluru.

Students who had appeared for the class 10 examination can check their results on the official website– kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

For the failed students, the timetable for supplementary exams will be released within two days. Students who are not happy with their marks can apply for rechecking.

Steps to check SSLC results 2020:

Visit the official exam result portal i.e. kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in

Find the link for SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

Provide the details asked on the page i.e. registration number/password

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Download the scorecard / take a printout for future reference

The Karnataka SSLC exam was scheduled to be held from March 27 to April 9, 2020. However, exams were postponed due to coronavirus pandemic and followed lockdown. KSEEB later conducted the exam from June 25 to July 4.

Over 8.40 lakh students appeared in Class 10 final exams in June, July.