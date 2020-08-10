Karnataka SSLC 2020: KSEEB declared class 10 result on kseeb.kar.nic.in; click here for details

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Exam results.
Students who had appeared for the class 10 examination can check their results on the official website– kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.
Steps to check SSLC results 2020:
Step 1: Visit the official exam result portal i.e. kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Find the link for SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board
Step 3: Provide the details asked on the page i.e. registration number/password
Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the scorecard / take a printout for future reference
The Karnataka SSLC exam was scheduled to be held from March 27 to April 9, 2020. However, exams were postponed due to coronavirus pandemic and followed lockdown. KSEEB later conducted the exam from June 25 to July 4.
Over 8.40 lakh students appeared in Class 10 final exams in June, July.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)