Karnataka: 'Special teams to conduct surprise visits to check violation of loudspeakers rules', says minister Anand Singh

Karnataka government on Tuesday banned the use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am amid a raging debate over loudspeakers. After which Environment & Ecology minister, Anand Singh said, "Special teams will conduct surprise visits at sites where loudspeakers are installed to check violation."

"Appropriate action will be taken against all those found violating decibel standards while using loudspeakers," added minister Anand Singh.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, also warned action for use of loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am and also asked to take permission by the authority to use speakers pertaining to decibels.

"After 15 days, action will be taken as per the law if at all the permission has not been taken by any of the loudspeakers using authority on any premises. We will remove the loudspeakers and case will be filed against such people," added Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

Karnataka government said that a loudspeaker or a public address system shall not be used except after obtaining written permission from the designated authorities.

"A loudspeaker or a public address system shall not be used at night (between 10.00 pm to 6.00 am) except in closed premises for communication within e.g., auditoria, conference rooms, community halls and banquet halls," the circular said.

The circular cited the Supreme Court order which has said that the noise level at the boundary of the public place, where a loudspeaker or public address system or any other noise source is being used shall not exceed 10 dB(A) above the ambient noise standards for the area or 75 dB(A) whichever is lower.

"The State Government hereby reiterates that the Government order...under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000 are to be strictly followed and enforced for Regulation of Noise Pollution from loudspeakers/public address system and sound-producing instruments," it read.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 04:08 PM IST