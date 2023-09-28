Karnataka Shocker: Poll Officials Attacked, Robbed In Ramanagara District

Bengaluru: The returning officer and his team who were in Magadi taluk of Ramanagara district to conduct elections of Hullenahalli milk producers’ cooperative society were robbed and attacked by four unknown people on Wednesday (September 27).

250 ballot papers and two laptops were robbed from them in this incident.

Four accused have been identified and a case has been registered against them for obstruction of government work and attempted murder, informed Ramanagara SP Karthik Reddy.

(More details awaited)

