 Karnataka Shocker: Maulana Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Boy Inside Mosque In Uttara Kannada
IANSUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
Representational image |

Uttara Kannada, September 25: Karnataka Police on Monday said that they have arrested a Maulana, originally from West Bengal, on charges of sexually assaulting a minor boy at a mosque in Uttara Kannada district.

The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Maulana Abdul Samad Ziyayi. He was arrested following a complaint lodged by the victim's father. According to the police, the boy used to visit the mosque every day to recite verses of the Quran.

The accused had lured the boy and allegedly sexually abused him on September 23 night. Following the complaint, Kumta police registered a case under the POCSO Act. The accused was produced before the District Sessions’ Court and had been sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is currently underway.

article-image
