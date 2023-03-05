e-Paper Get App
Karnataka shocker: Couple fined ₹6 lakh by villagers for inter-caste marriage, face boycott

According to police, the couple got married five years ago but the villagers came to know about their different castes only recently.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
Representative Image

In a shocking development in Karanataka's Chamarajanagar district, a couple was fined and faced a boycott in their village for their inter-caste marriage.

The incident had taken place at Kunagalli village in Kollegal taluk in the district. According to police, the couple got married five years ago but the villagers came to know about their different castes only recently.

The villagers had fined the couple Rs 6 lakh and boycotted them in the village. The couple were not able to take the humiliation and filed a complaint with police in Kollegal on March 1.

Govindaraju, belonging to the Uppara Setty community, had fallen in love with Shwetha, from Mandya, belonging to the Scheduled Castes. When they decided to get married, the families of the boy and the girl agreed without opposition and their marriage was solemnised in the sub-registrar's office.

How villagers found out about inter-caste marriage

Govindaraju settled in Malavalli, but often came to visit his parents, along with his wife, in Kunagalli. When the couple came there last month, Shwetha, talking to her neighbour, had disclosed that she is a Dalit.

The matter reached the elders of the village and they held a meeting on February 23. They called the parents of the couple and imposed a Rs 3 lakh fine on them and asked them to pay the fine by March 1.

Couple fined ₹6 lakh after lodging complaint

After the couple had lodged a complaint with police against 12 persons of the village in this connection, the elders, after coming to know about the complaint, increased the fine amount to ₹6 lakh and boycotted Govindaraju's family from the village.

The villagers have sent the family out of the village and passed a diktat that they should not purchase rations, vegetables, milk, and water from the village.

The authorities have taken up the investigation. (With IANS inputs)

