Karnataka sets new Covid-19 record

Banglore: Karnataka on Sunday lifted inter-state movement of people and goods even as the state reported 299 coronavirus cases — the highest single-day rise recorded in the state yet. With this, the total crossed 3,000, touching an alarming 3,221 cases. Two more Covid deaths were reported on Sunday, taking the total to 51.

Of the new cases on Sunday, 252 of the patients had returned from Maharashtra, while 7 are foreign returnees. The contacts of 19 patients, including 10 from Bengaluru Urban, are still being traced.

In Bengaluru, 21 more Covid-19 cases were reported even as a slum in DG Halli is emerging as an area of concern.

Raichur reported 83 new cases, 82 of them being returnees from Maharashtra while 1 had returned to the district from Bengaluru. This takes the total cases reported in Raichur to 217 — a district that was Covid-free till May 18.

Despite the numbers going up, an unfazed state government issued orders for phase-wise relaxation of the lockdown along the lines of the guidelines issued by the Union government.

The government has lifted restrictions on the inter-state and intra-state movement of people. There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements,” said a government order.

However, people coming from Maharashtra will have to undergo a Covid test and go for mandatory quarantine. People coming from other states would be screened.

The government order said religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services and shopping malls will be allowed to function from June 8.