Karnataka sees slight dip in COVID-19 caseload, 39,305 fresh cases; 16,747 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Covid-19 lockdown across Karnataka has started showing results with new daily Covid cases dipping by 10,000 on Monday. While the numbers were over 45000-49000 for the last few days, on Monday it was 39000. But experts say it is too early to conclude that the numbers are dipping due to the lockdown. Such a dip should be seen consistently for over a week.

Monday’s new cases were 39,305, but the Covid-related deaths continued to remain high at 596. The death toll is now close to 20000.

There was some good news in Bengaluru, the epicentre of the Covid outbreak, with cases coming down. On Monday, the capital city reported 16,747 new cases against 20000 plus last week. Covid-related deaths were high at 374 on Monday and the test positivity rate at an alarming 31.66%. But Bengaluru continues to be the second-worst hit city in the country, after Delhi, on the Covid count.

In the districts, Tumakuru reported 2168 new cases, Mysuru 1537, Dakshina Kannada 1175 and Mandya 1183.

However, there is some relief as about 1 lakh Covid patients have recovered from the viral infection from May 1 to 9 in Bengaluru against 1.9 lakh new infections in the period. The state data shows that 33,000 persons recovered from Covid in the past two days.

“Not everyone testing positive is on deathbed. Many are fighting it and emerging victorious. We appeal to the people to shun fear and stay mentally strong by following health protocols, including wearing masks, sanitizing hands and maintaining distance,” a senior health department officer was quoted in the media.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (civic body) has initiated measures to ensure more patients recover quickly. BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta told the media: “This is a pandemic and we are doing our best to ensure the system responds to the people in need of medical help, especially oxygen. We’ve added 620 oxygen beds in the past five days. We’ll add 2,000 beds in the next week.”

The focus is now on preventing deaths by improving the oxygen-related infrastructure, he said.

Meanwhile, the government further tightened the lockdown rules by allowing only essential commodities to be delivered through e-commerce and home delivery portals. The earlier order had said that delivery of all items through e-commerce and home delivery was permitted.