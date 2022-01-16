e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 09:07 PM IST

Karnataka sees massive spike in COVID-19 cases with 34,047 new infections; including 21,071 cases from Bengaluru alone

The government has asked all the other patients with mild illness requiring outpatient or follow-up care not to visit hospitals till then or till further orders.
Shankar Raj
Karnataka Sunday recorded a massive spike in Covid-19 cases with 34,047 people testing positive. Of this, 21,071 cases were from Bengaluru alone. The positivity rate of the state in the last 24 hours was 19.29 percent.

As the number of positive cases rose, the Karnataka government said only the sick and patients requiring emergency care may visit the hospitals for the next two weeks to prevent crowding.

The weekend curfew imposed by the government from Friday night to Monday morning in view of the spread of Covid-19 is being strictly enforced by the police.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 09:07 PM IST
