Karnataka seer sexual assault case: 37 girls shifted from Murugha hostel to residential schools

The Lingayat seer was arrested for alleged sexual assault of two minor students and on Monday was sent to judicial custody till September 14.

Shankar RajUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru sent to judicial custody until Sept 14 | Twitter

Following the sexual assault case allegedly involving Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, authorities shifted 37 girls residing at two hostels run by Chitradurga’s monastery to government schools.

As per the records provided by the mutt authorities, at least 10 of the 37 girls are orphans or have single parents, who struggle to even meet their wards.

The move comes as the mutt is caught in a web of controversy involving sexual assault on minors.

Meanwhile, a potency test was conducted on the seer on Saturday night and he will be produced before the judge.

Earlier, they took Shivamurthy Swami to the mutt and recorded statements of staff.

article-image

