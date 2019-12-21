Karnataka: Security forces hold march in Kalaburagi to instill confidence in people

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state, security forces held a march from Nagareshwar school to Jagat Circle in Kalaburagi on Saturday to "instill confidence" in the minds of public and "fear" in minds of bad elements.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Karnataka police personnel took out route march here.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Alok Kumar said that the march was carried out to send the right signal to people.

"To instill confidence in minds of people and fear in minds of bad elements we wanted to have a show of force," Kumar told ANI.

"Till midnight on December 21, Section 144 will be in force in Kalaburagi city. Today every police official, including Kalaburagi Commissioner of Police (CP), Director General of Police (DGP) participated in this march and it is not only confined to men," said Kumar.

Kumar said Deputy Commandant of Rapid Action Force KP Sudha also participated in the march.

The areas from Nagareshwar school to Jagat Circle are considered "sensitive" areas of the city.

"I hope through this march people will get a sense of security. If anyone tries to take law in their hands or gets involved in any violent situation then they will have it," said Kumar.

"Last evening we met leaders from all faiths and we had a very fruitful conversation with them. They have agreed that they want a peaceful situation in Kalaburagi," he added.