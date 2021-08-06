Karnataka: Schools to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from Aug 23; weekend curfew in districts bordering Maharashtra and Kerala

Bengaluru: Emboldened by the falling Covid-19 cases, Karnataka has decided to open schools for secondary and senior secondary students in a graded manner from August 23.

Physical classes for the students of Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 will be held every alternate day, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced Friday.

The other measures announced by the CM include: night curfew currently in place across the state will come into effect an hour earlier – 9pm instead of 10 pm; weekend curfew will be imposed in the districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra, as the neighbouring states continue to report a high number of Covid cases.

The weekend curfew will be imposed in the following districts – Belagavi, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi and Bidar (which border Maharashtra) and Mysuru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Chamarajanagar (which border Kerala).

“We will review the situation at the end of August,” the Chief Minister said.