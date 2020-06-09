Karnataka says no to kitty parties, birthdays, gatherings in apartments

Even as it has relaxed the lockdown conditions, the Karnataka government has made it clear that it's not yet time for celebrations. No kitty parties, birthday celebrations and social gatherings are allowed in apartments and residential facilities in Karnataka amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Tuesday.

"In view of ongoing COVID pandemic, all mass gatherings like birthday parties, social gatherings, kitty parties in the campus shall not be allowed," said a health official.

The state government has ordered all residents to wear face masks when they go out of their home, including providing hand wash and sanitizing facilities at the entrance and exit of the housing complexes.

"Lifts, common areas, railings and other surfaces that are likely to be touched by residents shall be frequently disinfected using 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite solution," he said.

Alternately, residents are being encouraged to use stairs.

Other common areas in apartments and gated communities such as parks and walkways can be used but only after following physical distancing of two metres between individuals.

"Outdoor, camp and other group activities shall be strictly disallowed within the premises. Gymnasiums, sports facilities, swimming pools, recreational and club facilities shall be used only after the issue of necessary guidelines from government," he said.

Similarly, the government has also asked the residents welfare associations to ensure that the quarantined people in their complexes strictly adhere to the isolation rules and not venture out.

The residents welfare associations have been authorized to inform about quarantine violations.

The government also asked the residents to be aware of their neighbours health condition.

"In case you have any information about any of your residents who has travel history to other states or foreign countries in the last 14 days, please inform health authorities," he said.

Likewise, the residents have been asked to share contact details of COVID cases when requested by the health department.

"Keep in touch with each other through phones, video calls and emails. Avoid face to face contact as much as possible," said the official.